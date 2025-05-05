South Carolina Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri Says He's Not Going Anywhere
South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri says he's not going anywhere.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have had a rather disappointing 2025 college baseball season. They are 26-23 on the season and hold a 5-19 record in conference play. Head coach Paul Mainieri is in his first season with the program and based on the results, it could be a short lived stint.
However, based on the latest comments from Mainieri, the Gamecocks have no plans to make a coaching change. On 107.5 The Game, Mainieri said, "I'm not going anywhere. I’m totally committed to getting this program back on track and competing for championships. There's no conversations about anything."
This isn't the first time Mainieri has given some interesting quotes on this radio show. Earlier in the season, the head ball coach mentioned how much he underestimated the SEC and how good the conference would be as a whole this season. Here is what he said:
“I thought we would do better,” Mainieri said on 107.5 The Game. “I really did.”
“I had just underestimated the strength of the conference and how much better the conference has gotten in the last couple of years,” he said. “The players are so much bigger and stronger and more experienced, older. We just have not been able to match up in some cases with them.”
Mainieri is in his fifth head coaching stint. He started out at St. Thomas in Florida, coached at Air Force after that, transitioned to Notre Dame and then coached at LSU from 2007-2021.
