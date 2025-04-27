South Carolina DB Emory Floyd Transfers to App State
South Carolina DB Emory has announced his commitment to App State.
While the spring transfer portal window is officially closed, some athletes who entered the portal are still searching for their new home. Former South Carolina defensive back Emory Floyd found his as he has committed to App State, per Matt Zenitz.
The landing spot makes sense for Floyd as App State hired former South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. Floyd and Loggains obviously have a history with one another and they will continue that now with their new program.
The redshirt junior dealt with a hamstring injury during the 2024 college football season which limited his playing time, but he appeared in two games action against both Akron and Ole Miss. He did not record any stats. As a redshirt freshman, he appeared in three games and finished the season with two tackles and a pass break up.
Coming out of high school, Floyd was ranked a four-star prospect, the 425th-best player in the country, the 37th-best safety in the class and the 45th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Floyd had interest from multiple SEC schools, but according to spring transfer portal window rules, SEC players cannot transfer to another SEC school.
South Carolina has found some players in the portal as well this offseason. Most notably, they took two EDGE players in Demon Clowney from Louisville and George Wilson from Campbell. They also just recently lost quarterback Dante Reno to the portal.
