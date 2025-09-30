LSU vs South Carolina: Early Prediction Gives Gamecocks a Slim Chance
An early look the predictions for South Carolina vs LSU gives the Gamecocks a slim chance.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are headed into a bye week after picking up their first conference win of the season against Kentucky this past weekend. The next weekend they will travel to Louisiana to take on the LSU Tigers, and the early indications of the game give the Gamecocks a slim chance to get the win.
According to LSU analytics, South Carolina has a 29.8 percent chance to beat the Tigers. During last year's matchup, the Gamecocks nearly upset the Tigers in Columbia but ultimately lost the game after a missed field goal in the closing seconds.
LSU was handed their first loss of the season this past weekend against Ole Miss on the road. The Tigers' offense has struggled as of late, specifically when it comes to running the ball. The Gamecocks have also had some issues offensively this season, so it will be interesting to see which one prevails in the upcoming matchup.
The good news for South Carolina is their defense has continued to make big plays to help out the offense. Against Kentucky, the Gamecocks' defense made two scoring plays to help their efforts in their matchup, so maybe they will be able to replicate that on the road against LSU.
Kickoff will either be 7 PM, 7:30 PM or 7:45 PM and will be broadcasted on ESPN, ABC or SEC Network. Both teams will also be coming off a bye heading into this game, so both programs will be well rested heading into this one.
