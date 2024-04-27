Final: gamecocks win after roller coaster finish
The ninth inning at the ballpark was nothing short of a roller coaster ride for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who witnessed a dramatic shift in fortunes against the Wildcats. Roman Kimball and Ty Good had been the pillars of stability through eight innings, their combined pitching prowess keeping the Wildcats at bay. But as the fateful ninth inning rolled in, their hard work came under threat when the Wildcats unleashed a three-run barrage, seemingly sealing the Gamecocks' fate, especially given Carolina's quiet bats throughout the game.
Just when all hope appeared lost, the Gamecocks' offense roared to life in a stunning display of resilience. In a breathtaking twist, Carolina hitters launched three solo home runs in the bottom of the ninth. The sudden power surge electrified the stands and forced the game into extra innings, giving fans a glimpse of the team's dormant potential.
The Wildcats managed to scratch across another run in the 10th, applying pressure that Carolina in their final at-bat. The Gamecocks' spirited rally game full circle with Blake Jackson who got the Homeruns started in the ninth after hitting a walk off two run shot!
Blake Jackson and the Gamecocks will take Game one of the series and looking for the series win tomorrow!
