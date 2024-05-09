Series Primer: No. 13 South Carolina Vs. No. 15 Georgia
In what will be their final home series of the 2024 regular season, Mark Kingston and the South Carolina Gamecocks will be looking to send a statement to prognosticators when they take on the No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs, a team that, in terms of year-over-year results, has improved more than every team in the SEC outside of Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are coming off a resounding sweep of the Vanderbilt Commodores and are tied with South Carolina for third place in the SEC East standings, possessing a 13-11 record. However, Georgia is 5-9 when playing in a true road environment in 2024.
The first name that jumps out on the Bulldogs' roster is Charlie Condon, who ranks first in the SEC in batting average, slugging percentage, hits, and home runs, and second in on-base percentage, runs scored, and runs batted in. Corey Collins, who has batted .333 with an OPS of 1.265 in 75 at-bats in SEC play, will be another name for Gamecock fans to monitor.
As far as Georgia's pitching staff is concerned, this is a group that has struggled mightily in SEC play, as out of the seven pitchers who have thrown 14 and two-third innings or more against league competition, starting Leighton Finley owns the best ERA at 5.31. In essence, the Bulldogs would be better served turning this series into a track meet and hoping Carolina can't keep up, but with them having given up 8.92 runs per game on average in SEC road games, that feat may be tough to accomplish.
Probable Pitching Matchups (Per GamecocksOnline)
Thursday
South Carolina Roman Kimball (R-So. RHP) 2-1, 4.61 ERA, 27.1 IP, 28 BB, 39 SO
Georgia Jarvis Evans (So. LHP) 3-1, 4.29 ERA, 35.2 IP, 23 BB, 45 SO
Friday
South Carolina Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 3-3, 4.53 ERA, 55.2 IP, 18 BB, 46 SO
Georgia Leighton Finley (So. RHP) 4-1, 4.53 ERA, 53.2 IP, 19 BB, 54 SO
Saturday
South Carolina TBA
Georgia TBA
How To Watch: No. 13 South Carolina Vs. No. 15 Georgia
- Gamedays: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 9th-11th, 2024
- Venue: Founders Park (Columbia, SC)
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET for Game 1 | 5:30 pm ET for Game 2 | 2:00 PM ET for Game 3
- TV/Streaming: ESPN2 For Game 1 | SEC Network For Game 2 | SEC Network Plus For Game 3
- Radio: Gamecock Radio Network
