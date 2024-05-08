5-Star South Carolina Football Target Announces Commitment Date
One of the biggest targets remaining on the 2025 recruiting board for South Carolina's football program is 5-star linebacker Zayden Walker out of Schley County High School in Ellaville, GA. One of the reasons why the Gamecocks remain in the game for the blue-chipper is due to a family connection, as older brother Jalewis Solomon is set to enroll at Carolina later this Summer. Walker has been to South Carolina three times for a visit, according to his On3 Sports recruiting profile, and is expected to be back in town for an official visit on the weekend of June 21st. That official visit will have to be one that Shane Beamer and company knock out of the park, so to speak, because it may be their last chance to leave the best impression on the rising high school senior, as he told On3 Sports' National Director of High School Football Recruiting, Chad Simmons, on Wednesday that he plans to commit on July 5th.
The Gamecocks are one of four finalists, competing alongside Georgia, Miami, and Penn State for Walker's pledge.
