Game Primer: No. 13 South Carolina At Winthrop
South Carolina's baseball team will conclude the midweek game portion of the regular season on Tuesday when they the Winthrop Golden Eagles in Rock Hill, SC. Mark Kingston and the Gamecocks are coming off of a stretch that's seen them win five of their last seven games and back-to-back series for the first time since February. Now, Carolina looks to finish the season with just one midweek loss.
The Golden Eagles currently possess a record of 16-25-1 and haven't defeated a single Power 5 opponent this season. Winthrop lost the first of two meetings against the Gamecocks 12-2, with the run rule coming into effect in the 7th inning.
Probable Pitching Matchups (Per GamecocksOnline)
South Carolina: Tyler Pitzer (Fr. RHP) 4-1, 4.31 ERA, 31.1 IP, 16 BB, 44 SO
Winthrop: Connor Harris (Gr. RHP) 0-0, 7.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 4 BB, 3 SO
How To Watch: No. 13 South Carolina At Winthrop
- Gameday: Tuesday, May 7th, 2024
- Venue: Winthrop Ballpark (Rock Hill, SC)
- Game time: 6:00 pm ET
- TV/Streaming: ESPN+
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Radio: Gamecock Radio Network
