South Carolina Gamecocks Expected to Part Ways With Head Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri

The South Carolina Gamecocks are expected to part ways with head baseball coach Paul Mainieri after a rough start to the 2026 season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are expected to re-enter the baseball head coaching market, as reports indicate that the team will be moving on from head baseball coach Paul Mainieri following a poor start to the 2026 season.

Mainieri was brought on as the Gamecocks' head coach prior to the 2024 season, and was expected to elevate the team to a new level. His previous stints with the LSU, Notre Dame, and Air Force had all been extremely fortuitous, and Mainieri's prestige was a massive win for the program.

When arriving in Columbia prior to the 2025 season, Mainieri spoke about getting this team back to tournament and Omaha contention. However through nearly a season and a half, that goal does not appear to be attainable, at least in 2026.

Unfortunately, his time in Columbia has not met expectations, which is likely what has resulted in his termination and the overall disappointment of Carolina's previous two seasons.

South Carolina's Poor Performance During 2026 Season

Mar 1, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks Talmadge LeCroy (5) bats against the Clemson Tigers during the bottom of the sixth inning at Fluor Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

The Gamecocks have begun the season with a middling 12-11 record and are currently winless in conference play through four games. The team is also currently on a six-game losing streak and has been outscored 46-17 in the last three games.

Carolina's poor showing on the diamond has not been for a lack of heart or effort, however. The Gamecocks' staff has remained adamant that despite a lack of results, the team was attempting its best through the rough stretch.

“Yeah, I think our players are giving it the best they can," said Mainieri following a blowout loss to Arkanas. “The people in the dugout are rooting for the other teammates.”

As the Gamecocks continue through their 2026 season, the university will be diligently looking to find a new head baseball coach for the 2027 season in hopes of turning the baseball program around. Candidates for the position have yet to be revealed.