South Carolina vs Arkansas - Gamecocks Trying to Avoid the Sweep
The South Carolina Gamecocks are trying to avoid the sweep vs Arkansas on Sunday.
The Gamecocks have lost two straight vs the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend, and now South Carolina is trying to avoid the sweep on Sunday.
Arkansas jumped out to a quick lead in the first that was ultimately too much for the Gamecocks to overcome. South Carolina would answer with three runs in the top of the second, but couldn't keep it up.
The pitching woes began early for South Carolina in game two. Sophomore Jake McCoy, who's had a strong start to the year, was forced out in the first inning after the Razorback bats were able to tee off. McCory finished his day with less than an inning pitched, giving up eight runs on four hits, and adding a strikeout. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, the pitching woes didn't stop after the first.
Gamecock relievers had a better day. The Arkansas batters were held to four runs on nine hits in the remaining seven innings of baseball.
The South Carolina offense has been cold against SEC competition. That streak has continued in this series. A week after averaging five runs a game against Oklahoma in the SEC opener, South Carolina scored two runs in game one of this series and three today.
Dylan Eskew (Sr. RHP) is the likely starter for South Carolina on Sunday. He has an 0-1 record with a 1.77 ERA in 20.1 IP and 16 BB with 22 SO. Eskew allowed just one run on three hits in six innings on Sunday against the Tigers. Eskew now has a 1.77 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 20.1 innings pitched.
Landon Beidelschies (Jr. LHP) is who will be starting on the mound for Arkansas. He has a 3-0 record, a 3.80 ERA in 21.1 IP and 5 BB with 22 SO.
Sunday's game is set to start at 3 PM ET. After this series, South Carolina will play a neutral site game vs North Carolina before their weekend home series vs Tennessee.
