South Carolina Gamecocks Spring Practice Injury Report Update

An updated look at the injury report for the South Carolina Gamecocks during spring practice.

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for spring practice as they get the chance to get back on the field and prepare to be one of the 12 teams in the College Football Playoff. While spring practice is a great time to get back in the swing of all things football, the Gamecocks will have some key players who are not participating in the action.

In a press conference today, Coach Beamer announced that TE Michael Smith, DL Caleb Williams, OL Ryan Brubaker, and freshman OL Damola Ajidahun will all be missing spring practice due to various injuries. Luckily, Coach Beamer mentioned that he did not expect any of the injuries to carry over into the 2025 regular season, as he stated, 

“Unfortunately, those four guys are out for spring with some injury things that we wanted to go ahead and get done now, so they’d be ready for the season, and they all will be [ready]. [We are] Optimistic that maybe a couple of guys will be able to do a little bit more towards the end of spring practice, but right now they won’t start with us and we’ll see how it goes as we go through the spring. But other than that, everybody is in good shape.”

With Smith and Brubaker being returning players who both saw significant snaps last year, they play into the attrition concern that surrounds the idea of doing away with the spring game, especially with the season lasting much later into the year than teams have been accustomed to. Willians and Ajiidahun are both early-enrollees from the 2025 recruiting class who will be taking their time with their respective injuries, as they could certainly play a role during the regular season for the Gamecocks. 

Spring practice is scheduled to kick off Wednesday morning for the Gamecocks. 

