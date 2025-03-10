South Carolina Gamecocks Predicted to Repeat as National Champions
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is predicted to repeat as National Champions.
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team came into the SEC Tournament with just one loss in conference play and they left with that lone loss. The Gamecocks were crowned conference champions and are now a lock to be a top seed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
South Carolina lost to Texas earlier in the season on the road but defeated the Longhorns by 19 in the SEC Championship. Yet another sign that the Gamecocks are perhaps the best team in college basketball. That seems to be the same thought process at ESPN as the Gamecocks were predicted to win the national title yet again this year.
"I'm sticking with South Carolina, and the SEC tournament title run made me more confident," ESPN's Michael Voepel wrote. "Tourney MVP Chloe Kitts has kicked things up a notch, starting with a triple-double on Feb. 27 at Ole Miss. The past five games, she has averaged 15.6 points and 9.2 rebounds. She wasn't a big factor in the Gamecocks' losses to Texas and UConn in February, which seemed to light a fire for her and the entire team. The Gamecocks are playing with confidence and energy -- MiLaysia Fulwiley is like a one-woman power plant -- plus impressive defense. They limited the effectiveness of Oklahoma's Raegan Beers and Texas' Madison Booker in the SEC semifinals and final"
The women's basketball bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The Gamecocks took some losses this season to some other top rated women's basketball programs, but they might have found their groove late in the season when it mattered most.
