Top 2026 Recruit Carter Meadows Schedules Visit with South Carolina Gamecocks

Carter Meadows, a 2026 EDGE, has scheduled a visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The 2026 recruiting class is starting to heat up as prospects are scheduling their official visits for the summer and lining up their spring visits. One name that the Gamecocks have circled on their board is EDGE Carter Meadows, and the high-end prospect has scheduled a visit with the Gamecocks.

Meadows will also be taking visits to Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Stanford.

Meadows is rated as a four-star prospect, the 98th-best player in the class, the 11th-best EDGE and the number one player in DC, according to composite rankings. South Carolina was the first SEC school to offer Meadows, according to his recruiting profile, and other power four programs have continued to follow suit.

The Gamecocks have a good recent track record with the EDG position with the likes of Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart showing out during the 2024 college football season. The Gamecocks also already have a commitment from Keenan Britt, another EDGE in the 2026 class.

As the summer approaches, recruiting will only continue to heat up and this looks like one to monitor for Gamecocks fans.

South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • J'Zavien Currence, S
  • Jamel Howse, TE
  • Keenan Britt, Edge
  • Peyton Dyer, CB
  • Anthony Baxter, OL

