South Carolina vs Clemson Baseball Game Two Preview
A preview of the second baseball game between South Carolina and Clemson.
The South Carolina Gamecocks dropped game one vs their in-state rival Clemson on Friday by a final score of 5-3. They are now getting ready for game two of the weekend series which is set to begin at 1:30 PM.
The Tigers are currently ranked as a top-15 program in the country and they jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first two innings on Firday. After that though, the Gamecocks' pitching staff only surrendered one more run, but couldn't get anything going offensively late in the ball game.
Friday's game was played at Clemson but Saturday's game will be played at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina, a neutral site. If the Gamecocks can take game two with Sunday's game set to be played in Columbia, the Gamecocks would have a good chance to take the series.
It is likely that South Carolina will pitch Jake McCoy (So. LHP) 1-0, 3.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 4 BB, 17 SO. Clemson on the other hand is projected to pitch Ethan Darden (Jr. LHP) 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 10.0 IP, 4 BB, 9 SO.
You Might Also Like:
- NFL GM Raves About Development Of LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina
- Everything That Was Said About South Carolina Gamecocks at The NFL Scouting Combine
- Former Gamecock Star Captain Munnerlyn Compares Nick Emmanwori to an NFL Legend
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!