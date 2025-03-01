Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Clemson Baseball Game Two Preview

South Carolina Head Coach Paul Mainier takes South Carolina senior Matthew Becker (29) out of the game during the bottom of the fourth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025.
The South Carolina Gamecocks dropped game one vs their in-state rival Clemson on Friday by a final score of 5-3. They are now getting ready for game two of the weekend series which is set to begin at 1:30 PM.

The Tigers are currently ranked as a top-15 program in the country and they jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first two innings on Firday. After that though, the Gamecocks' pitching staff only surrendered one more run, but couldn't get anything going offensively late in the ball game.

Friday's game was played at Clemson but Saturday's game will be played at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina, a neutral site. If the Gamecocks can take game two with Sunday's game set to be played in Columbia, the Gamecocks would have a good chance to take the series.

It is likely that South Carolina will pitch Jake McCoy (So. LHP) 1-0, 3.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 4 BB, 17 SO. Clemson on the other hand is projected to pitch Ethan Darden (Jr. LHP) 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 10.0 IP, 4 BB, 9 SO.

