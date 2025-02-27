Everything That Was Said About South Carolina Gamecocks at The NFL Scouting Combine
There are (11) South Carolina Gamecocks in Indianapolis, Indiana for The NFL Scouting combine. Here's everything the NFL had to say about them.
Night One: DL / EDGE / LB
- “He’s an excellent athlete.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Tanka Hemingway
- “Do you know what position Tanka Hemingway played in high school? Punter. He was player of the year in basketball he letter in baseball and he was the punter on Friday night.” - Stacey Dale on Tanka Hemingway
- “He’s an excellent athlete too. He’s another one with basketball background, a big-time basketball player.” - Daniel Jeremiah on T.J. Sanders
- “He should be smooth at this, he’s a really smooth athlete. He’s versatile, he moved up and down the line of scrimmage there at South Carolina.” - Daniel Jeremiah on TJ Sanders
- “Very, very productive at South Carolina” - Daniel Jeremiah on Kyle Kennard.
- “To say he cashed in in his one year at South Carolina is an understatement. He was the SEC Defensive player of the year.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Kyle Kennard
