Gamecock Digest

Everything That Was Said About South Carolina Gamecocks at The NFL Scouting Combine

Fisher Brewer

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway (DL17) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway (DL17) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are (11) South Carolina Gamecocks in Indianapolis, Indiana for The NFL Scouting combine. Here's everything the NFL had to say about them.

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished the regular season with a (9-3) record, due in large part to the success of the (11) former Gamecocks now in Indianapolis, Indiana for The NFL Scouting Combine. Here's everything that was said about the Gameocks in attendance.

Night One: DL / EDGE / LB

  • “He’s an excellent athlete.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Tanka Hemingway 
  • “Do you know what position Tanka Hemingway played in high school? Punter. He was player of the year in basketball he letter in baseball and he was the punter on Friday night.” - Stacey Dale on Tanka Hemingway
  • “He’s an excellent athlete too. He’s another one with basketball background, a big-time basketball player.” - Daniel Jeremiah on T.J. Sanders 
  • “He should be smooth at this, he’s a really smooth athlete. He’s versatile, he moved up and down the line of scrimmage there at South Carolina.” - Daniel Jeremiah on TJ Sanders
  • “Very, very productive at South Carolina” - Daniel Jeremiah on Kyle Kennard. 
  • “To say he cashed in in his one year at South Carolina is an understatement. He was the SEC Defensive player of the year.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Kyle Kennard

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.

Home/Football