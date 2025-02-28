Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock Star Captain Munnerlyn Compares Nick Emmanwori to an NFL Legend

Former South Carolina star and longtime NFL defensive back Captain Munnerlyn sees a striking resemblance between Gamecock safety Nick Emmanwori and the late NFL great Sean Taylor - a comparison that speaks volumes as Emmanwori prepares for the NFL Draft.

Fisher Brewer

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Former South Carolina star and NFL defensive back Captain Munnerlyn discussed standout safety Nick Emmanwori on his podcast No Capping with Cap this past weekend. Alongside his co-host JB, a South Carolina fan himself, Munnerlyn offered high praise for the Gamecocks’ rising star, drawing a comparison to one of the greatest safeties in NFL history.

Munnerlyn is widely regarded as one of the best defensive backs to come out of South Carolina, earning a spot in the ongoing "DBU" debate - a term CBS Sports has tied to the Gamecocks in recent years. South Carolina defensive backs coach Torrian Gray embraced the “New DBU” moniker after seeing a post from the USCTalk Twitter page highlighting key stats when he first arrived. Munnerlyn is a prime example of this tradition, having been a shutdown corner for the Gamecocks. He earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2007 before being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2009.

September 8, 2007; Athens, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back (1) Captain Munnerlyn returns a kickoff against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks defeated the Bulldogs 16 to 12. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2007 Dale Zanine / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

His NFL career spanned 10 seasons, where he became one of the league’s most dependable nickel corners. Munnerlyn still holds multiple franchise records with the Panthers, including:

  • Most career interceptions returned for touchdowns (5)
  • Most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season (2 in both 2012 and 2013, making him the only player in franchise history to accomplish it twice)

As one of South Carolina’s many great defensive backs to make it to the league, Munnerlyn now sees another on the rise in Emmanwori. The junior safety is coming off a First-Team All-American season and is currently projected as a first-round pick. When JB asked Munnerlyn for his thoughts on Emmanwori, he didn’t hesitate to draw a lofty comparison: Sean Taylor.

Taylor, an NFL legend whose career was tragically cut short, made an unforgettable impact with his hard-hitting style, elite athleticism, and relentless intensity. A two-time Pro Bowler with Washington, he was on track to become one of the greatest safeties in league history, inspiring generations of defensive backs who followed.

It’s a high compliment from Munnerlyn, but one that fits. Emmanwori mirrors Taylor’s size, physicality, and playmaking ability, making him one of the most exciting defensive prospects in this year’s draft.

As of today, Emmanwori is set to compete at the NFL Combine at 3 p.m. ET in Indianapolis, where he’ll have the chance to further solidify his draft stock and continue his rise up the boards.

Fisher Brewer
