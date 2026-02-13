South Carolina Baseball Takes on Northern Kentucky: Live Scores and Updates

South Carolina baseball opens the 2026 season at 1:00 pm (ET) on Friday against Northern Kentucky. Following along for live scores and updates surrounding today's action.

In case you missed it, here is a quick preview of this weekend's matchup. This is the first doubleheader the Gamecocks will play on Opening Day since 2014, where they defeated Bucknell by scores of 17-4 and 12-2 on Feb. 15. Another first for South Carolina will be meeting Northern Kentucky on the diamond. While neither team has faced off against the other, the Gamecocks are 7-1 all time versus the Horizon League.

Starting Pitchers Announced:

May 20, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina pitcher Brandon Stone (32) pitches against Florida in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina's opening weekend starters have been announced at the pitching spot. Redshirt freshman Riley Goodman ill be seeing his first action as a starter at this level after redshirting last season due to an injury stemming from high school. Junior Amp Phillips will see his first action in a South Carolina uniform after transferring from USC Upstate. And Junior Brandon Stone will look to build off a 2025 season that showed flashes.

Lineups:

𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟭 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗣 📝 pic.twitter.com/z7vhENmzEd — South Carolina Baseball (@GamecockBSB) February 13, 2026

First Inning:

Looking for more:

