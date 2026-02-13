South Carolina Baseball Takes on Northern Kentucky: Live Scores and Updates
South Carolina baseball opens the 2026 season at 1:00 pm (ET) on Friday against Northern Kentucky. Following along for live scores and updates surrounding today's action.
In case you missed it, here is a quick preview of this weekend's matchup. This is the first doubleheader the Gamecocks will play on Opening Day since 2014, where they defeated Bucknell by scores of 17-4 and 12-2 on Feb. 15. Another first for South Carolina will be meeting Northern Kentucky on the diamond. While neither team has faced off against the other, the Gamecocks are 7-1 all time versus the Horizon League.
Starting Pitchers Announced:
South Carolina's opening weekend starters have been announced at the pitching spot. Redshirt freshman Riley Goodman ill be seeing his first action as a starter at this level after redshirting last season due to an injury stemming from high school. Junior Amp Phillips will see his first action in a South Carolina uniform after transferring from USC Upstate. And Junior Brandon Stone will look to build off a 2025 season that showed flashes.
Lineups:
First Inning:
Looking for more:
- LaNorris Sellers Faces an Uphill Climb to a First Round NFL Draft Selection in 2027
- From South Carolina to the Super Bowl: Three Former Gamecocks Look to Make History
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Talks 2026 Recruiting Class, Coaching Additions, and More
- South Carolina Football: Recapping the Gamecocks Roster and Staff Additions
- South Carolina Defensive Lineman Arrested During a Traffic Stop; Here's What Happened
- South Carolina Looking to Enforce a Buyout On a Transfer Player Per Report
- South Carolina Picks Up Commitment From a Top Long Snapper Prospect
- South Carolina Picks Up Missouri State OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu in the Transfer Portal
- UCF Wideout DJ Black Returns to South Carolina for Final Year of Eligibility
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI