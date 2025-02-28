South Carolina vs Clemson Preview - Gamecocks Toughest To Date
The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team is set to faceoff against the No. 13 ranked Clemson Tigers. Here's a full preview of the contest.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have yet to drop a baseball game this season. They are a perfect (9-0) on the season. However, Friday night, they have their toughest opponent to date in the form of in-state rival, Clemson Tigers. Clemson is currently ranked the No. 13 team in College Baseball and will be a litnus test for the Gamecocks.
SCOUTING CLEMSON
- The Tigers have won five in a row and are 7-1 overall after a 20-7 Tuesday night win over Winthrop. Jacob Jarrell and Josh Paino each drove in four runs in the win.
- Clemson started the season at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, and came away with wins over Oklahoma State and Arizona.
- The Tigers are hitting .312 as a team and are led by Dominic Listi’s .462 batting average. Listi also has 13 RBI in eight games.
- On the mound, Aidan Knaak, Friday’s starter, has 15 strikeouts in nine innings pitched.
- Lucas Mahlstedt has a pair of saves and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.
- Erik Bakich is in his third season as head coach at Clemson. He guided the Tigers to a Super Regional berth last year. He also led Michigan to a College World Series runner-up finish in 2019.
SERIES VS. CLEMSON
- Clemson has a 188-145-2 series advantage on Carolina heading into this weekend.
- Last season, the two teams only play twice as rain on Friday cancelled the game at Founders Park.
- Clemson won a pair of one-run games in 2024, 5-4 in 12 innings at Segra Park and 5-4 in Clemson.
- Carolina won 2-of-3 games in 2023, including an 11-9 win at Fluor Field, thanks to home runs from Carson Hornung and Cole Messina.
PITCHING STANDS OUT IN OPENING STRETCH
- The South Carolina pitching staff holds a 2.25 ERA with 105 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched after eight games this season.
- Eight different Gamecocks have a win on the mound while Carolina has four saves in nine games in 2025.
- Matthew Becker is 2-0 on the year with a 1.59 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 11.1 innings pitched. He still has not allowed a walk and has held opponents to a .105 batting average.
- Brendan Sweeney leads the SEC with three saves this year. Sweeney has pitched 3.1 scoreless frames, striking out four and allowing just one hit.
- Jake McCoy has allowed just two hits in nine innings, which comes out to a .067 batting average. McCoy also has struck out 17 batters.
- Brandon Stone pitched 6.1 innings in wins over Winthrop (Feb. 18) and Milwaukee (Feb. 22). He struck out four and allowed just one run and earned a save in the Milwaukee win.
