South Carolina Gamecocks Scattered On Top-100 Players List
The South Carolina Gamecocks have plenty of talent on the roster entering the 2025 College Football season. With several Gamecocks on the top-100 players rankings.
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 College Football season with plenty of hype and anticipation. The Gamecocks are coming off a (9-3) regular season that saw them compete against the nation's best inside the Southeastern Conference.
Now, entering the 2025 slate, there's reasons to be optimistic about the Gamecocks. Not only do they have one of the sport's most promising young quarterbacks in the form of LaNorris Sellers, they have ample talent on this Shane Beamer made roster as well.
The latest Top-100 Returning College Football rankings have dropped, featuring several Gamecocks.
No. 88 - WR, Nyck Harbor
The former track star has dedicated his offseason to football and football alone. It's something that could force plenty of progression in Harbor's game. The wide receiver is undoubtedly talented, though if he can develop into a polished weapon, the Gamecocks could see an explosive year from him.
No. 11 - QB, LaNorris Sellers
In just one year of starting as a redshirt freshman, there are plenty of reasons why Sellers has so many people excited about his second year as a starter. Sellers is perhaps the best ball carrier on the Gamecocks roster, and he's developed game by game to be an even better processor and thrower of the football.
No. 2 - EDGE, Dylan Stewart
A freshman season that sees the type of highlights South Carolina EDGE, Dylan Stewart put on tape is reason fro the hype entering his second year of college football. Stewart was arguably one of the best pass-rushers in football a year ago, and now, he's a sophomore.
