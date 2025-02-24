Gamecock Digest

UConn Surpases South Carolina In Women's Basektball Net Rankings

Fisher Brewer

Feb 12, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the St. John's Red Storm at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the St. John's Red Storm at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been overtaken by the UConn Huskies in the latest Women's Basketball Net Ratings.

The South Carolina Women's Basketball team has only lost three games all season. All three losses came at the hands of a top-ranked team at the time — UCLA by 15 points, Texas by 4 points, and UConn by 29 points. It's that latest loss to UConn that perhaps has awoken the Gamecocks roster. That loss snapped a 71-game home winning streak for the Gamecocks, and since they've won their most recent contests by an average 34.0 PPG.

The latest Net Rankings have seen UConn leap-frog the Gamecocks, however.

Women's Basketball Net Rankings - Uconn Jumps South Carolina

1. UConn
2. South Carolina
3. Texas
4. Notre Dame
5. UCLA
6. USC
7. K-State
8. Duke
9. TCU
10. LSU

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.

Home/Basketball