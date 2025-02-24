UConn Surpases South Carolina In Women's Basektball Net Rankings
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been overtaken by the UConn Huskies in the latest Women's Basketball Net Ratings.
The South Carolina Women's Basketball team has only lost three games all season. All three losses came at the hands of a top-ranked team at the time — UCLA by 15 points, Texas by 4 points, and UConn by 29 points. It's that latest loss to UConn that perhaps has awoken the Gamecocks roster. That loss snapped a 71-game home winning streak for the Gamecocks, and since they've won their most recent contests by an average 34.0 PPG.
The latest Net Rankings have seen UConn leap-frog the Gamecocks, however.
Women's Basketball Net Rankings - Uconn Jumps South Carolina
1. UConn
2. South Carolina
3. Texas
4. Notre Dame
5. UCLA
6. USC
7. K-State
8. Duke
9. TCU
10. LSU
