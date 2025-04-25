South Carolina vs Kentucky: Gamecocks With Massive Opportunity Against Wildcats
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a massive opportunity against the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend.
The South Carolina Gamecocks won their first conference series on the season last weekend against the Ole Miss Rebels. They are now looking to take another series this season against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road.
Brandon Stone (So. RHP) is the expected starter for South Carolina on Friday. He has a 2-4 record, holds a 4.93 ERA in 42.0 IP and 8 BB with 36 SO. Nate Harris (Fr. RHP) is the likely starter for Kentucky. He has a 3-2 record, a 4.67 ERA in 34.2 IP and 14 BB and 24 SO.
SCOUTING KENTUCKY
- The Wildcats are coming off a 17-5, 7-inning win over Louisville on Tuesday night. Patrick Herrera drove in five runs and Ethan Walker struck out six in four innings in the win.
- Herrera leads the Wildcats with a .328 batting average while Cole Hage has a team-best nine home runs.
- On the mound, Ben Cleaver is 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched.
- Nick Mingione is in his ninth season as head coach at Kentucky. He guided the Wildcats to a College World Series appearance last season.
Friday's game is set to start at 6:30 PM ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+ for fans interested in watching the game. Saturday's game is set to start at 4:30 PM ET.
