NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots Shake Up Top Five, Steelers Get Their QB, Former Gamecock Heads to Miami
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to kickoff in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday April 24. South Carolina Gamecocks on Sports Illustrated's Alex Joyce drops NFL Mock 2.0. Some shakeups early on in the draft have one former Gamecock heading to South Beach.
The first round of the draft begins on April 24, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 25, and finishing with rounds 4-7 on April 26.
A reminder for those who may have missed the NFL mock draft 1.0 there will be no trades in this one. I will have trades in the final mock, which is set to be released on the eve of the draft. Without further ado, let's dive into the draft. Tennessee you are on the clock.
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Not much to say here. Ward to Tennessee has been gaining steam since the NFL Combine. Titans get their QB of the future here.
2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
In the first mock, I had the Browns pairing Penn State's Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett for a scary pass rush duo. But the more I think about it, I like the fit of Hunter here. With the presence of Denzel Ward on defense, I would put Hunter as your WR1 and have packages for him on defense in Cleveland.
3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Giants will certainly take a hard look at Shedeur Sanders, but with Russell Wilson under contract I have them take the best player available. An edge rushing trio of Carter, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux would be fun.
4. New Englad Patriots: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Why not have some fun? Mike Vrabel's offenses in Tennessee were successful with a strong offensive line and a great running game. While Jeanty may not be Derrick Henry, he is a special back and could provide a lot of relief to Drake Maye and the offense.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, DB, Michigan
I do believe Mason Graham should be the pick here, but his former teammate Will Johnson is really talented. Often viewed as the best corner in the draft before injuries hindered him in 2024, Johnson could pair well with Tyson Campbell. Campbell and Johnson would give the Jaguars a formidable duo on the back end.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
This just feels like a Pete Carroll selection. Fix the trneches up front and grab a running back later in the draft. If the Raiders could land Membou and someone like Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson in round two, I would feel really good about them in 2025.
7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
At the moment, the Jets just need to keep building talent. They could go offensive line here, but adding a weapon like Warren with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall would be a great offensive trio.
8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillian, WR, Arizona
The Panthers have to fix their defense in this draft, but the draft is loaded in rounds 2-4. Why not give your young quarterback one of the best weapons at wide receiver? McMillian would come in and immediately be WR1 on the team.
9. New Orleans Saints: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
I don't expect Campbell to be here at 9, but if he is the Saints should run to the podium. Campbell is the best OT in the class for me and fills a major need after starting tackle Ryan Ramczyk announced his retirement on Thursday.
10. Chicago Bears: Kevlin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The run on offensive tackles continues with Kelvin Banks Jr. heading to Chicago. This is a no brainer. Protect Caleb Williams and grab a running back later on to pair with D'Andre Swift.
11. San Francisco 49ers: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
Walker would come in right away and be a force on Robert Salah's defense. Salah can use him as a LB next to Fred Warner or opposite Nick Bosa in pass rush situations.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Dallas needs help at several spots, but adding a weapon across the field from CeeDee Lamb would be good staart. Golden is a good route runner with elite speed. With Jeanty gone and no offensive lineman worthy of a pick at 12, Golden is a great option.
13. Miami Dolphins: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Nick Emmanwori is one of the best safety prospects in this draft. He could be a nice replacement for Javon Holland on the back end. If DB Jalen Ramsey is traded before the draft, I would take Jahdae Barron from Texas here. But for now, Emmanwori gives the Dolphins an elite athlete on the back end who is only getting better.
14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Colts have to find help at the tight end position. A trade up isn't out of the question if they want to ensure grabbing Loveland or Warren. Loveland is a good route runner with soft hands. He's also an effective blocker in the run game.
15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Atlanta has been looking for pass rush help since the John Abraham days. Mykel Williams is still developing in that department, but he provides a ton of upside and immediately comes in as a dominant run defender.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
It's very likely Simmons is a top ten pick had his season ending injury last season not have happened. This is a value pick for an Arizona team that can turn their OL from average to good.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
For now the NFL's leading sack guy from last season, Trey Hendrickson, is still on the roster. However, whether Cincy pays him or not, adding another edge has to be a priorty. Bengals need a lot of help on defense and Green should be productive from the get go.
18. Seattle Seahawks: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
As of now the Seahawks don't have many defensive back options beyond 2025, other than Devon Witherspoon. They have a need at corner and safety. Malaki Starks is a versatile safety who can cover the nickel spot as well. He can be used in a variety of ways in Mike Macdonald's defense.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Tampa did add to its pass rush by bringing in Hassan Reddick this offseason. However they still need to add to that room and do it here by adding a high upside player in Stewart. Stewart may not have the production, but his traits pop. If the Buccaneers can develop him, he can be dangerous at the next level.
20. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The case could be made for a running back here, but the drop off at receiver is stronger than the running back position in this draft. Egbuka provides a great safety blanket for his quarterback and always finds the soft spots in the zone. Pairing him with Courtland Sutton would help Bo Nix continue to develop.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Personally I believe a team trades up for Sanders if he falls outside the top 10. But if he's here at 21, I like the fit with the Steelers. Sanders is a great processor who can come in right away and immediately make the Steelers' QB room better on day one.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Walter Nolan, DT, Ole Miss
Knowing Jim Harbaugh this is going to be a trenches pick if the tight ends are unavailable. Walter Nolan is the best interior defensive linemen for me left on the board. He flashes as an interior pass rusher on tape with a lot of athleticism.
23. Green Bay Packers: Maxwell Hairston, DB, Kentucky
With the future of Jaire Alexander up in the air, defensive back has to be at the top of Green Bay's wishlist. Maxwell Hairston has elite speed and is smooth at the change of direction. He could work opposite of Jaire for another year, before being able to fully take over as CB1 in 2026.
24. Minnesota Vikings: Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
Minnesota did a good job in free agency by filling their needs at several spots. This should be an ideal trade back spot as they only have four picks in the draft to work with. But for now they take the best interior OL guy on the board who can immediately fill a need at left guard and battle for the center spot.
25. Houston Texans: Josh Conerly Jr. , OT, Oregon
Houston needs to improve along its offensive line. The loss of Laremy Tunsil certainly doesn't help, so adding a piece like the Oregon tackle would be very helpful in rebuilding the line. The offense suffered a lot with the injuries suffered up front. This is a good step in the right direction.
26. Las Angeles Rams: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The Rams could take a hard look at the future of the quarterback spot in the first round. But with a need at linebacker, why not grab the better value here. Campbell is a versatile backer who can cover the run and rush the passer. He would be another nice piece in what is a good Rams' defense.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
The Ravens don't have many needs on their roster, but upgrading the guard spot should be a priority. Booker is the best remaining offensive lineman on the board. This is one of those rare times where need fits best player available.
28. Detroit Lions: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Right now the best edge rusher on the team opposite Aidan Hutchinson is free agent acquisition Marcus Davenport, who is likely better as a rotational rusher at this point in his career. Adding a guy like Ezeiraku, who had 16.5 sacks in 2024 for Boston College, could give Detroit a scary pass rush duo in the NFC North.
29. Washington Commanders: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Washington will have to determine if the off the field concerns are too much for this pick, but on talent alone Pearce would be a great add. A productive college player who has elite athleticism certainly fits what Dan Quinn likes to do on defense.
30. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The fourth Woleverine is off the board in the first round with defensive tackle Kenneth Grant heading to Buffalo. With a lot of players either on expiring deals or facing suspensions along the DL, adding a true athletic big man in the middle could go a long way in the Bills' super bowl push.
31. Kansas City: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
T,he Chiefs just saw first hand what a dominant defensive line could do in the super bowl. Adding a player like Harmon, who can provide good interior pass rush, would be a great fit next to Chris Jones. Offensive line is also on the board here.
32. Philadephia Eagles: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
The Eagles lost CJ Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay during free agency. Watts would be a great replacement for Gardner-Johnson, but a corner like Florida State's Azareye'a Thomas could also fit.
