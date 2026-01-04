SI

Arizona State Lands Commitment of Former Kentucky Starting QB Cutter Boley in Portal

Boley started 11 games for Kentucky this season.

Kentucky starting quarterback Cutter Boley has committed to Arizona State in the transfer portal.
Arizona State has earned a commitment from former Kentucky starting quarterback Cutter Boley, according to a report from John Brice of Football Scoop.

Boley, a rising redshirt sophomore, played in 11 games for Kentucky this season and completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He also added two rushing touchdowns.

Boley has three seasons of eligibility remaining, and is a major portal win for Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham in his quest to replace star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who entered the portal after the regular season. Ironically, Leavitt visited Kentucky this weekend and is also meeting with Texas Tech.

If Leavitt ends up committing to Kentucky, it would be the second time in as many seasons that two schools have swapped starting quarterbacks. UCLA landed Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava last portal cycle, and Joey Aguilar, who had committed to UCLA in the portal from Appalachian State, quickly entered the portal again and ended up with the Volunteers.

