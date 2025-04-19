NFL Draft Big Board: South Carolina Gamecocks Edition
Several former South Carolina Gamecocks are less than a week away from potentially hearing their names called in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Where do they rank and where could they land in the draft?
South Carolina is sending a number of players to the NFL Draft following an impressive nine win season in 2024. Some are projected to find homes very early in the draft, while others may be waiting until Saturday to find out their NFL futures.
I compiled a list of the top former Gamecocks and projected where they could land next week. Let's start with the first player, whose incredible combine performance has vaulted him to the top of his positional rankings.
Nick Emmanwori, S
Emmanwori's combine performance was the stuff of legends. He is one of four plays 6-foot-3 or talled to have topped a 40-inch verticle and ran a sub 4.4 forty yard dash, according to ESPN research. Emmanwori has gotten better in coverage each year and shows the ability to stop the run as he led the Gamecocks in tackles in two of the last three seasons.
Round Projection: First Round
TJ Sanders, DT
Sanders is a versatile interior defensive lineman who is a good run stopper and flashes the ability as an interior pass rusher. While not the heaviest interior lineman, Sanders displays the power and speed needed to succeed at the next level. Teams will covet his pass rushing abilities.
Round Projection: Top 60 pick (Second Round)
Kyle Kennard, Edge
South Carolina's leading sack man in 2024. Kennard enjoyed a career year with the Gamecocks after transferring from Georgia Tech. Kennard shows good enough bend around the edge, but it's his relentless effort that sets him apart from the pack. With a run on edge players expected early, keep an eye on Kennard racing up draft boards.
Round projection: Late second to third round
Demetrius Knight Jr, LB
Another transfer who had a great year in defensive coordinator Clayton White's defense. Knight Jr. is an athletic down hill line backer, who has great play recognition. His ability to break on the ball should be a plus for NFL squads.
Round projection: Third round
O'Donnell Fortune, DB:
At over 6-feet and 180 pounds, Fortune has the size NFL teams covet at the next level. Fortune is a better fit in zone coverage schemes where he excels at diagnosing pass plays. A great shrine bowl performance, capped with a MVP award, could entice teams to take an early chance on Fortune.
Round projection: Early day three pick
Tonka Hemingway, DT
A four-year starter who appeared in 48 games for South Carolina, Tonka Hemingway has been a consistent presence in Columbia. While he may not have ideal size, Hemingway is scheme versatile due to his ability to play a number of positions along the defensive line. Teams should covet his durability and toughness, displayed by not missing a game in his Gamecocks career.
Round projection: Sixth round
Raheim Sanders, RB
A former All-SEC tail back at Arkansas, Raheim Sanders is a powerful runner who is hard for opposing defenders to bring down. Nicknamed "Rocket" for a reason, Sanders blends power with great speed in the open field. His shoulder injury at Arkansas could cause some NFL teams to pause in what is a loaded running back class. But a healthy "Rocket" Sanders could be a steal later in the draft.
Round projection: Sixth/Seventh Round
Joshua Simon, TE
Simon developed into quite the safety blanket for South Carolina starting QB, LaNorris Sellers. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Simon has prototypical size and speed (4.65) speed needed for a modern tight end. Still needs to continue developing as a pass catcher. Good camp body who could find his way onto a roster.
Round projection: Seventh round/UDFA
