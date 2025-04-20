Shane Beamer Talks About the Negatives From the South Carolina Spring Game
The South Carolina Gamecocks have wrapped up their spring window of the 2025 college football offseason. Head coach Shane Beamer shared his thoughts on what went wrong Friday night.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially wrapped up the spring practice portion of the offseason. With (15) allotted practices now in the books and the spring game played on Friday night, the Gamecocks now look to finish off the NCAA Transfer Portal Window and Summer workouts.
We are just over four months from the start of the 2025 college football season, and the Gamecocks have plenty of anticipation entering the year.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had plenty of comments Friday night after the scrimmage, but he had some obvious areas of needed growth that he addressed.
"Probably just the most disappointing thing is just how sloppy we were, and we haven’t done we haven’t looked like that all spring. So it’s almost like we got out here tonight in a stadium and under the lights, and we lost our minds in so many ways. I mean I just told the team in there, and just by my account, we had a false start, we had an offsides, we had a bad snap, we had a drop. We had another false start. We had another false start. We had an illegal formation. We had an illegal formation. We had a delay of game. We called a timeout to avoid a delay of game. We had another illegal formation. We had a penalty for clapping on defense, which we know is illegal, and we looked like we had never caught a punt in our lives out there tonight. But the good news is, that’s why you have a spring game and you do it in front of a crowd, so we can hopefully get that out of our system, because I think we have a chance to be a good football team, but we are nowhere near good enough to have that many self inflicted mistakes. I didn’t even get into the sacks and turnovers. To have that many self-inflicted mistakes and think that we’re going to win games. So we’ve got to get that cleaned up."
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: