South Carolina vs Winthrop: Gamecocks Looking to Stay Perfect on the Season
A preview of South Carolina's single game matchup against Winthrop on the baseball diamond.
The South Carolina Gamecocks got off to a solid start this past weekend as they swept Sacred Heart in a three game series. Saturday's game ended in a run rule and Sunday's game ended in a 8-0 shutout win for the Gamecocks. They now look to continue their win streak against Winthrop on Tuesday.
Winthrop is also unedfeated on the season as they swept Merrimack in their three-game series. The Eagles scored at least eight runs in all three games, so they certainly have some offensive firepower on their roster.
Some names to know going into this matchup for the Gamecocks are first Ethan Petry. Over the weekend, he slashed .375, earned his first home run of the season and batted across four runs as well. Nathan Hall also had a big weekend as he tallied four hits, four runs, a home run and 4 RBI.
For Winthrop, Ethan Wilson and Cole Yearsley are names to know. Wilson had six hits in their three-game series with two home runs and five RBI. Yearsley had five hits in 10 at-bats while also driving across five runs with a home run, a triple and two doubles on top of that.
Tuesday's game is set to start 4:00 PM ET. The Gamecocks will be the visiting team as the game will be played in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
