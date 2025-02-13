South Carolina Projected to Miss the NCAA Tournament
During his introductory press conference, new South Carolina baseball head coach Paul Mainieri announced his intentions for the Gamecocks to compete for Omaha right away. One national publication, however, does not agree with the new skipper.
D1Baseball released their 2025 Field of 64 Projections prior to opening day this weekend. The article, which included 64 teams competing for a chance to play at Ohama, did not include the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Even with South Carolina missing the cut, the SEC led all conferences with 12 teams in this projection. Florida, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Auburn, and Oklahoma make up the 12 selections.
Missing out on the tournament would be a step back from where the team finished last season as the second seed in the Raleigh Regional. With his team coming into the season unranked and low expectations from national media, Mainieri will be looking to prove the doubters wrong in 2025.
South Carolina starts their quest back to postseason play on Friday February 14 as Sacred Heart comes into town for a three game series.
