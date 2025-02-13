Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Projected to Miss the NCAA Tournament

Alex Joyce

May 21 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina first baseman Ethan Petry can’t reach a tricky pop up behind first in foul territory during the game with Alabama at the Hoover Met on the opening day of the SEC Tournament.
May 21 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina first baseman Ethan Petry can’t reach a tricky pop up behind first in foul territory during the game with Alabama at the Hoover Met on the opening day of the SEC Tournament. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

During his introductory press conference, new South Carolina baseball head coach Paul Mainieri announced his intentions for the Gamecocks to compete for Omaha right away. One national publication, however, does not agree with the new skipper.

D1Baseball released their 2025 Field of 64 Projections prior to opening day this weekend. The article, which included 64 teams competing for a chance to play at Ohama, did not include the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Even with South Carolina missing the cut, the SEC led all conferences with 12 teams in this projection. Florida, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Auburn, and Oklahoma make up the 12 selections.

Missing out on the tournament would be a step back from where the team finished last season as the second seed in the Raleigh Regional. With his team coming into the season unranked and low expectations from national media, Mainieri will be looking to prove the doubters wrong in 2025.

South Carolina starts their quest back to postseason play on Friday February 14 as Sacred Heart comes into town for a three game series.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.