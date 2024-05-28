What The Numbers Say About South Carolina's Regional Competition In Raleigh
South Carolina's baseball team found out on Monday afternoon that they'll be playing in Raleigh, NC, the home of the NC State Wolfpack, in the NCAA Regional round. Along with the Wolfpack, the Gamecocks are joined by the No. 4-seeded Bryant Bulldogs and No. 3-seeded James Madison Dukes, Carolina's first opponent, in the grouping.
With the Gamecocks having not played any of these teams this season, there's little known information about them heading into the NCAA Tournament. Through the numbers I researched on warrennolan.com and the NCAA's stat logs, here's a comprehensive breakdown of each team:
No. 1 Seed NC State Wolfpack
RPI: 15th
Combined Quad 1 & 2 Record: 16-17
Strength of Schedule: 3rd
Team ERA: 6.30 (168th nationally)
WHIP (walks and hits given up per inning pitched): 1.58 (129th nationally)
Batting Average: .284 (119th nationally)
Runs Scored Per Game: 7.7 (62nd nationally)
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
RPI: 21st
Combined Quad 1 & 2 Record: 18-21
Strength of Schedule: 5th
Team ERA: 5.08 (63rd nationally)
WHIP: 1.43 (40th nationally)
Batting Average: .275 (170th nationally)
Runs Scored Per Game: 7.6 (67th nationally)
No. 3 James Madison Dukes
RPI: 44th
Combined Quad 1 & 2 Record: 11-17
Strength of Schedule: 41st
Team ERA: 6.01 (147th nationally)
WHIP: 1.62 (145th nationally)
Batting Average: .300 (49th nationally)
Runs Scored Per Game: 7.5 (76th nationally)
No. 4 Bryant Bulldogs
RPI: 115th
Combined Quad 1 & 2 Record: 1-8
Strength of Schedule: 264th
Team ERA: 5.25 (77th nationally)
WHIP: 1.54 (107th nationally)
Batting Average: .282 (137th nationally)
Runs Scored Per Game: 7.5 (75th nationally)
