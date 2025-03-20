Gamecock Digest

2027 Five-Star Josh Leonard Wins South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year

2027 five-star small forward Josh Leonard from Wilson High School has been named the 2025 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. With offers from South Carolina, Clemson, and UCF, his recruitment is shaping up to be a fierce in-state battle.

Wilson High School’s Josh Leonard, a 2027 five-star small forward from Florence, South Carolina, has been named the 2025 South Carolina Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year — a prestigious honor awarded to some of the state’s top basketball talents.

Leonard now joins an impressive list of past winners, including former Gamecock and current NBA rising star GG Jackson II, who won in 2022, and current South Carolina sophomore Cam Scott, who claimed the award in 2023 and 2024. Other Gamecock legends like PJ DozierDevan DowneyJustin McKie, and Seventh Woods have also earned the honor over the years.

Currently ranked Top 10 nationally in the class of 2027, Leonard holds nine offers, with South CarolinaClemson, and UCF standing out as his biggest suitors. His recruitment looks like it could turn into a heated Palmetto State battlebetween USC and Clemson.

South Carolina has made a strong push for Leonard, hosting him for multiple visits to Colonial Life Arena while building momentum after landing top in-state talent like Jackson and Scott in recent cycles. Clemson, on the other hand, has struggled to secure South Carolina talent in recent years but has built a recruiting pipeline into Georgia — a success they’ll look to leverage in Leonard’s recruitment.

While it’s still early, South Carolina’s pitch — focusing on player development, NBA track records, and early playing time — could hold weight in what’s shaping up to be an exciting recruitment to follow.

