South Carolina Football Recruiting: Three-Star WR Caden Ramsey Signs With the Gamecocks

2026 three-star wide receiver Caden Ramsey makes his commitment official as he signs his letter of intent with the Gamecocks on Wednesday morning during the Early National Signing Day period. Ramsey is the lone receiver commitment in South Carolina's 2026 class.

The 6-foot-5 and 203 pound wide receiver from Cross, South Carolina committed to South Carolina back in September. He offers a versatile playing style that the new Gamecocks' offensive coordinator could use out wide, in the slot, or from the tight end spot.

Ramsey is a three-star prospect in the 2026 cycle, rated as the 1,125th overall player in the country and the 265th wide receiver in the class. He will give current Gamecocks' quarterback commit, Landon Duckworth, a big receiver to get the ball to in the future.

Continuing to build

Big target. Big future. Caden Ramsey is locked in and headed to Columbia!



Welcome Home, @CadenRamsey3! pic.twitter.com/OsqvlIIbTP — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) December 3, 2025

In the 2025 recruiting class, Shane Beamer and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey signed one of the better wide receiver classes in the country. That class included four-star Brian Rowe Jr., four-star Malik Clark, four-star Lex Cyrus, four-star Donovan Murph, three-star Jayden Sellers, and three-star Jordon Gidron.

Ramsey joins a room filled with the aforementioned freshman, but also could see the return of Nyck Harbor, Vandrevius Jacobs, and Mazeo Bennett Jr. But with his versatility, he may find playing time sooner at the tight end spot. Brady Hunt and transfer Jordan Dingle are out of eligbility. With no other tight end commits in the class and Maurice Brown II left over, that room is thin. The Gamecocks may choose to add to that room in the transfer portal, but Ramsey fight for early playing time there.

Sitting at the 21st spot in 247Sports's Team Recruiting Rankings, the Gamecocks have 14 commits in the 2026 class, many of which expect to sign during the Early National Signing Day period. Stay tuned here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all up-to-date information on South Carolina recruiting.

