Collin Murray-Boyles Named to Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
South Carolina sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles has earned a prestigious spot on the 2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, as announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Monday.
Through the first 22 games of the season, the Columbia, S.C., native has been a standout for the Gamecocks, leading the team in scoring (15.5 PPG), rebounding (8.8 RPG), blocks (1.4 BPG), and field goal percentage (59.7%). He also ranks second in assists (2.5 APG) and is tied for the team lead in steals (1.6 SPG).
Murray-Boyles’ efficiency has made him one of the most effective players in the SEC and across the country. He currently leads the conference in field goal percentage (minimum five made field goals per game) and ranks 14th nationally. His six double-doubles are second in the SEC, behind Auburn’s Johni Broome, and he is one of only two players from Power Four conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC) averaging at least 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block per game while shooting over 50% from the field—joining Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson in this exclusive group.
Murray-Boyles’ all-around performance was on full display last Saturday, when he led the Gamecocks against No. 13/15 Texas A&M, contributing 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and two steals in a strong performance. He shot 11-of-16 (68.8%) from the floor, marking his fifth career game with double-digit field goals.
Named one of nine SEC players on the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, Murray-Boyles remains in the conversation for National Player of the Year. The winner of the prestigious award will be announced at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in San Antonio (April 5-7), with a formal presentation at the USBWA Awards Luncheon in St. Louis.
Looking ahead, South Carolina (10-12, 0-9 SEC) will face No. 14 Kentucky on February 8 in Lexington, as they seek their first SEC victory of the season. Tipoff is set for noon (ET), with John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) on the call for the ESPN/2 broadcast.
You Might Also Like:
- First Round Mock Draft Says South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders Could Go Early in the NFL Draft
- South Carolina Gamecocks AD Gives Massive Props to Shane Beamer
- South Carolina Football Overlook: Gamecock's on the Rise Thanks to Beamer Ball
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!