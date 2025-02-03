Gamecock Digest

Collin Murray-Boyles Named to Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

Fisher Brewer

Jan 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) reacts to a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles has earned a prestigious spot on the 2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, as announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Monday.

Through the first 22 games of the season, the Columbia, S.C., native has been a standout for the Gamecocks, leading the team in scoring (15.5 PPG), rebounding (8.8 RPG), blocks (1.4 BPG), and field goal percentage (59.7%). He also ranks second in assists (2.5 APG) and is tied for the team lead in steals (1.6 SPG).

Murray-Boyles’ efficiency has made him one of the most effective players in the SEC and across the country. He currently leads the conference in field goal percentage (minimum five made field goals per game) and ranks 14th nationally. His six double-doubles are second in the SEC, behind Auburn’s Johni Broome, and he is one of only two players from Power Four conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC) averaging at least 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block per game while shooting over 50% from the field—joining Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson in this exclusive group.

Murray-Boyles’ all-around performance was on full display last Saturday, when he led the Gamecocks against No. 13/15 Texas A&M, contributing 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and two steals in a strong performance. He shot 11-of-16 (68.8%) from the floor, marking his fifth career game with double-digit field goals.

Named one of nine SEC players on the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, Murray-Boyles remains in the conversation for National Player of the Year. The winner of the prestigious award will be announced at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in San Antonio (April 5-7), with a formal presentation at the USBWA Awards Luncheon in St. Louis.

Looking ahead, South Carolina (10-12, 0-9 SEC) will face No. 14 Kentucky on February 8 in Lexington, as they seek their first SEC victory of the season. Tipoff is set for noon (ET), with John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) on the call for the ESPN/2 broadcast.

