First Round Mock Drafts Say South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders Could Go Early in the NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft Process is heavily underway, as we take a look at the latest First Round mock drafts, former South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders is a projected first-rounder.
South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders might have gone under the radar on the national scene this year due to the ridiculous production both Gamecocks EDGE rushers, Dylan Stewart and Kyle Kennard, but as the Draft is approaching more and more national analyst are beginning to enjoy the Sanders' tape. Includign NFL Network's lead draft analsyt, Daniel Jeremiah.
Jeremiah's latest NFL Mock Draft has been released, having T.J. Sanders drafted at 31st overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's what he had to say about the potential pick of Sanders:
"There has not been a lot of buzz for Sanders, but I thought his tape was outstanding. He’s really twitchy and would fit right in with the bevy of talented defensive linemen in Philly."
T.J. Sanders Highlights:
*2024 Third-Team All-America (College Football Nation)
*2024 First-Team All-SEC (College Football Nation)
*2024 Second-Team All-SEC (AP, Phil Steele)
*2024 SEC Interior Defender of the Year (College Football Nation)
*2023 Third-Team All-SEC (College Football Network)
*2023 Fourth-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)
*2023 Nutrition Award
*2023 Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring
*2023 co-South Carolina Spirit Award – Defense
You Might Also Like:
- Where do the Gamecocks Go From Here After Last Second Loss to Vanderbilt?
- Former Gamecock Mitch Jeter Prepares for National Championship Game
- Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Takes to Social Media to Troll South Carolina Football
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!