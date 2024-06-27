Collin Murray-Boyles Projected as Top 10 Pick in Early 2025 NBA Mock Drafts
The rising 6-foot-7, 231-pound sophomore forward from Columbia, SC, has been turning heads ever since his freshman campaign took off in the middle of last season. After sitting out due to injury and illness, the former four-star prospect out of A.C. Flora High School averaged 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game, with a 59% field goal percentage in 28 games played, starting in 19 games by the end of the year.
Murray-Boyles scored a career-high 31 points as the No. 15 Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt. It was the most points scored by a freshman in South Carolina history, breaking the record set the previous year by former five-star and No. 1 player in the country, GG Jackson II, who scored 30 points against Auburn.
Collin has caught the NBA’s attention and is projected as a lottery pick by many websites, including being projected as the No. 10 pick in the 2025 Draft by NBA Draft Room. This would pair the Gamecock star with international sensation Victor Wembanyama, the unanimous winner of the Rookie of the Year award this past year, who is expected to be a superstar for years to come. This could be a nightmare for NBA offenses, as both players are lockdown defenders and rim protectors who can score when needed.
Wembanyama, known for his shooting ability at 7-foot-4, shares a trait with Murray-Boyles, who has been working hard on his shooting this offseason. Together, they could form a formidable duo in San Antonio.
Another mock draft has Murray-Boyles staying close to home, with CBS projecting the Atlanta Hawks picking him with the 13th pick. This selection follows their choice of Zaccharie Risacher as the No. 1 pick. While it might not be the best fit for him due to the team's current forwards like De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu, there is no doubt he would be drafted as a backup initially but could become a key piece in the future.
As a well-known Hawks observer, I believe Atlanta Hawks fans will appreciate my pro comparison for Collin Murray-Boyles:
I see a lot of former NBA All-Star Paul Millsap in him. Much like Millsap, Murray-Boyles plays with significant power and force, thriving around the rim with his exceptional leaping ability. His ability to score efficiently in close-range situations and his physical style of play, combined with his current stats, highlight his potential to emulate Millsap's successful NBA career as a versatile forward.
