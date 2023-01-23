Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks have reached the halfway mark in SEC play. For the most part, the defending national champions have consistently reached the same end result, a more than convincing win against their opponent. On Sunday afternoon, they'll take on an Arkansas Razorbacks squad who, besides two losses against the Kim Mulkey-lead LSU Tigers, have no blemishes in conference play.

The Razorbacks will be the Gamecocks' fourth-ranked opponent they've battled with to this point in the season, and they back up their ranking with their production, as each starter is averaging at least 9.7 points per game. However, what will truly make Arkansas a challenging adversary for South Carolina is the multiple ways in which they can put points on the board. They're the fourth-best team in the country in terms of getting to the charity stripe and making the second-highest three-pointers in the SEC.

Arkansas also does a good job of taking care of the basketball, as they average the second lowest amount of turnovers per game, ironically enough behind the Gamecocks. With their balanced scoring, smart play, and multiple offensive dimensions, Arkansas may force South Carolina to get into a shootout on their home floor today if they wish to exit the weekend with a victory.

How To Watch South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Gameday: Sunday, January 22nd, 2023.

Sunday, January 22nd, 2023. Game time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, SC)

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, SC)

