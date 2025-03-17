Eli Ellis Extends A Message To The Gamecock Faithful After Wining OTE Championship
Eli Ellis's journey came full circle on Friday night, as he delivered a heart-stopping buzzer-beater to dethrone the back-to-back Overtime Elite champions, the City Reapers—the very team where he began his Overtime career two years ago. Ellis's championship-winning shot has already sparked conversations as one of the most iconic moments in Overtime history.
En route to this unforgettable moment, Ellis led all scorers at halftime with 17 points and finished with a game-high 32 points, shooting 11-21 from the field. His teammate, Jaiden Haynes, was equally pivotal, contributing 21 points on an efficient 8-13 shooting. Despite the loss, Maleek Thomas put on an impressive display with 29 points (8-19 FG), while Micah Tucker added another dynamic performance, scoring 22 points on an impressive 10-14 shooting.
Despite being underestimated by some, Eli Ellis has consistently risen to the challenge. At the trophy ceremony, he revealed that he used the doubts as fuel for motivation motivation that drove him to earn his second consecutive league MVP title and lead the league in scoring with an impressive 32.6 points per game this season. However, his accolades did not make the finals battle against Maleek Thomas, Amari Evans III, and Moustapha Diop any easier. The City Reapers showcased their resilience in Game 2, securing an 89-79 victory with a stellar defensive effort.
The YNG Dreamerz, led by head coach Jeremy Ellis Eli Ellis's father embodied a relentless "dog mentality" that was ingrained in every player on the team. Each member demonstrated an unyielding drive to win loose balls and bring energy on the defensive end. This tireless effort was evident in the rebounding battle, where the Dreamerz dominated with a remarkable +15 advantage in the championship game.
During post game festivities Elllis did not shy away from personifying seeking the same success at the coliegiate level. When asked for a message to the Gamecock fairthful, he said.
"I've had everything doubt, hate, negative comments; I mean you got the whole Tennessee fan base page against me before I step on campus. They're all going to hate us but they still got respect for us, so just wait till I get there and it'll be more of the same thing I promise, said Ellis.