Spencer Rattler Talks Third Annual Kids Camp In South Carolina
Former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler returned to Columbia for his third annual kids camp last week. It was an opportunity for kids to learn the fundamentals of the game while also getting to spend time with a former Gamecock great.
Sitting down with Rich Eisen of the Rich Eisen Show, Rattler discussed this year's kid's camp and why it is important to keep up the annual tradition.
"It was great. It was our third annual kid's camp out there. Columbia {South Carolina} was so great to me, all the Gamecock fans, kids, and all the loyals out there. So we like to give back at least once a year. Give back to that community," Rattler said.
Rattler spent two seasons with the Gamecocks (2022-2023) after commiting to the school out of the transfer portal in December of 2021. The memories he made, especially in the 2023 season, endeared him to many fans in Columbia, South Carolina. Now in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Rattler still returns to give help the community that took him in all those years ago.
"There's about 100-120 kids out there and they enjoyed it," Rattler said. "ProSportPlex is who we did it with. They did a great job organizing it and putting it all together. It was a great turnout."
The kids, ranging from five to fourteen years of age, got to work with experienced coaches and of course see Rattler. Campers were able to take pictures and get autographs from the former Gamecock.
Rattler is currently in the midst of a quarterback battle for the Saints. He competes with 2025 second rounder Tyler Shough, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers to earnt he right to be the starting quarterback next season.
