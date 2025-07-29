Former Gamecock Nick Emmanwori Picks Off Jalen Milroe at Seahawks Training Camp
Former stud defensive back for South Carolina is already making a name for himself in training camp. One of his highlight plays came against a familiar foe and now teammate Jalen Milroe. Emmanwori and Milroe played against each last season in the SEC with Milroe playing for Alabama. Emmanwori made Milroe pay.
It was the first interception returned for a touchdown so far in camp for the Seahawks. Milroe tried to loft the ball over the defensive line to hit his full back Brady Russell. Emmanwori anticipated the ball perfectly, picking it off easily for a score for the defense and celebrated with the fans and his teammates after.
Here is the play
It is no surprise to see Emmanwori being able to make plays early in camp. He was one of the best safeties in the country last season for a reason. At South Carolina, he was a highly decorated player, earning first-team All-American, second-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, Joe Morrison MVP defense, safety of the year, SEC Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and many more accolades.
It wouldn't be a surprise if we saw Emmanwori making plays consistently on Sundays for the Seahawks come this fall. He has a knack for making plays, anticipating passes, making big hits, and being an all-around versatile defender. It is what made him special at South Carolina and he can do the same in the NFL.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: