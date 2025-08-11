WATCH: Former South Carolina Gamecock Raheim Sanders Scores in First Preseason Action
Former South Carolina running back and current Los Angeles Charger Raheim Sanders scores in his first ever NFL game on Sunday.
Sanders signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Gamecock and Arkansas Razorback is fighting for a spot on a crowded Chargers running back depth chart. Najee Harris and 2025 first rounder Omarion Hampton lock up the top two spots in the rotation, while Sanders battles with Kimani Vidal, Nyheim Miller-Hines, Jaret Patterson, and Haasan Haskins for the final spots.
Sanders has to make the most of his opportunities during practice and each of the preseason game to separate himself in the competition. On Sunday, Sanders was fist on the team in number of carries (10) and finished second on the team in rushing yards with 42 and one touchdown.
His lone touchdown of the day came on this handoff by D.J. Uiagalelei late in the fourth quarter. Sanders took the handoff, bounced the run outside, and ran away from Saints defenders on an 11-yard run touchdown run.
NFL teams must submit their final 53-man rosters on Aug 26. Sanders will have to make his mark to land on the initial 53, with his next game coming against the Rams on Saturday.
