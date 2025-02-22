Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock Guard Erik Stevenson Gets NBA Call-Up on 10-Day Contract

Fisher Brewer

Feb 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates their win over the LSU Tigers at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Erik Stevenson’s basketball journey has been a winding one, but he reached another milestone earning a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards.

The former South Carolina guard has taken the long road to the NBA. Stevenson began his collegiate career at Wichita State, where he showed promise early on. However, after head coach Gregg Marshall resigned amid an internal investigation into allegations of abuse, Stevenson entered the transfer portal, landing at Washington for a season.

His next stop was South Carolina, where he played under Frank Martin during the 2021-22 season. Though his time in Columbia had its ups and downs, Stevenson was a key contributor, averaging 11.6 points per game. However, after Martin’s firing, he opted to transfer once again, using his graduate year to join West Virginia.

It was in Morgantown that Stevenson put together his strongest season, averaging 15.4 points per game and earning All-Big 12 Third Team honors. Despite going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, he secured a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs before eventually landing with the Capital City Go-Go, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards.

Stevenson has made the most of his time in the G League, averaging 19.1 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists per game across 16 contests. His impressive play earned him a shot at the NBA level, as the Wizards signed him to a 10-day contract.

He joined the team ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks but is not expected to see action right away. Still, with his scoring ability and persistence, Stevenson now has a chance to prove himself on the biggest stage.

