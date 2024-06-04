Former Gamecock star AJ Lawson will be playing on the biggest stage in the conference final.
In an anticipated matchup, former Gamecock standout A.J. Lawson, now with the Dallas Mavericks, is poised to take on Jayson Tatum and the formidable Boston Celtics. While the spotlight often shines on NBA All-Stars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving leading the Mavericks, Lawson's recent transition from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal has not gone unnoticed.
Throughout the season, Lawson has proven his worth coming off the bench, providing crucial contributions on both ends of the court. Despite playing in 42 games, he managed to showcase his skills, posting career-high numbers of 17 points and 7 rebounds in a single game. Before securing his standard NBA contract, Lawson displayed his scoring prowess with the Texas Legends in the G League, averaging an impressive 20.7 points per game.
For the Mavericks, Lawson's development is a priority. While he currently plays a smaller role, the team has high hopes for his future growth and eventual emergence into a more significant position. As they strive to reclaim championship glory for Dallas, Lawson's contributions, both now and in the future, could prove pivotal.
As the Mavericks prepare to take on the Celtics, Lawson's presence adds depth to their roster and presents a dynamic challenge for their opponents. With his versatility and scoring ability, he has the potential to make a significant impact on the outcome of the game, showcasing his talent on a stage shared with some of the NBA's brightest stars.
