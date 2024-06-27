Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock star Devin Carter drafted in Lottery Round of the NBA Draft.

Devin Carter, once a standout at South Carolina's, has been drafted to NBA. Learn about his collegiate achievements and what this milestone means for his professional basketball career.

Fisher Brewer

Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Devin Carter (23) celebrates after scoring in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Devin Carter (23) celebrates after scoring in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports / Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Former Gamecock basketball star Devin Carter has been drafted tonight by the Sacramento Kings Standing at 6 foot 3, this combo guard hails from Miami, Fla. He played one year for the Gamecocks, where he shined on the basketball court. Coming out of the well-known Brewster Academy, he entered as a four-star prospect according to ESPN.com and was listed at No. 92 in the final ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2021 at South Carolina.

During his freshman season, he played in 30 games, averaging nine points and 3.8 rebounds per game, earning All-SEC freshman honors. After a coaching change, Carter transferred to Providence, where he played for two years. In his first season with the Friars, he averaged 13 points and 4.9 rebounds. In his second season, he won both Big East First Team and Big East Player of the Year honors.

Nov 9, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Devin Carter (23)
Nov 9, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Devin Carter (23) drives around South Carolina Upstate Spartans guard/forward Bryson Mozone (5) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

In 2024, he was named Big East Player of the Year and First-team All-Big East. Tonight, he was picked by Sacramento Kings in the first round at pick No. 13

Devin Carter's journey to the NBA's first round marks a significant milestone in his career. He now has a great opportunity to establish himself in the league. It's also a moment of pride for both South Carolina and Providence, celebrating their former alumni who are poised for bright futures in the NBA.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Basketball