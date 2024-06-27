Former Gamecock star Devin Carter drafted in Lottery Round of the NBA Draft.
Former Gamecock basketball star Devin Carter has been drafted tonight by the Sacramento Kings Standing at 6 foot 3, this combo guard hails from Miami, Fla. He played one year for the Gamecocks, where he shined on the basketball court. Coming out of the well-known Brewster Academy, he entered as a four-star prospect according to ESPN.com and was listed at No. 92 in the final ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2021 at South Carolina.
During his freshman season, he played in 30 games, averaging nine points and 3.8 rebounds per game, earning All-SEC freshman honors. After a coaching change, Carter transferred to Providence, where he played for two years. In his first season with the Friars, he averaged 13 points and 4.9 rebounds. In his second season, he won both Big East First Team and Big East Player of the Year honors.
In 2024, he was named Big East Player of the Year and First-team All-Big East. Tonight, he was picked by Sacramento Kings in the first round at pick No. 13
Devin Carter's journey to the NBA's first round marks a significant milestone in his career. He now has a great opportunity to establish himself in the league. It's also a moment of pride for both South Carolina and Providence, celebrating their former alumni who are poised for bright futures in the NBA.
