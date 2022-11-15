Full Weekend Has Big Implications

South Carolina hoops are back this week as the undefeated Gamecocks travel in-state for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

This will be the first time head coach Lamont Paris has taken his team on the road and the competition will be a step up from the previous two games. Carolina’s first game in the tournament is set for Thursday at 5pm against Colorado State, a team who made the NCAA Tournament as a #6 seed last season.

The Gamecocks will then face either Davidson, another 2022 “Big Dance” team, or the College of Charleston on Friday depending on Thursday’s results.

Following these games South Carolina will play a Sunday game and the details are to-be-determined. The tournament's full lineup of teams includes South Carolina, College of Charleston, Colorado State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, Davidson, and Furman.

Over the weekend, Gamecocks' true freshman GG Jackson was named “SEC Freshman of the Week,” and he will need to continue his strong play for South Carolina to make a run in the tournament.

Carolina returns home to Colonial Life Arena on November 25th when they will take on USC Upstate.

