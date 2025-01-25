Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Welcome 4-Star Forward Okku Federiko to Campus After NCAA Delays

Fisher Brewer

Jan 18, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris watches his team play against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
After months of anticipation, South Carolina’s men’s basketball program is excited to welcome 4-star forward Okku Federiko to campus. Standing at 6-foot-9, the Finnish-born power forward had originally signed with the Gamecocks some time ago, but complications with NCAA clearance delayed his arrival.

Federiko, known for his impressive size and skill set, is now poised to become an important piece in Coach Lamont Paris’s plans for the future. While still developing, his versatility on both ends of the court brings added depth to a Gamecock roster in need of dynamic talent. With a great deal of untapped potential, Federiko’s growth and development in the coming years will be closely watched by both fans and staff.

Now that Federiko has finally arrived on campus, the next chapter begins as he works to integrate into the Gamecocks' system and make an impact on the court. As the season progresses, his contributions will be key in shaping the future of South Carolina basketball.

Fisher Brewer
