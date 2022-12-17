How To Watch: South Carolina vs. East Carolina

Things went sideways for South Carolina against UAB. While the Blazers will likely make the NCAA tournament behind the dynamic play of guard Jordan Walker, the Gamecocks must blame themselves for the outcome.

UAB dictated the tempo and rhythm of the game for its entirety. Walker got to his spots easily, and the ball was constantly rotating. Meanwhile, South Carolina went minutes without scoring or even getting a clean look at the basket.

The Greenville Classic will allow them an opportunity to put distance between themselves and their dismal showing. Carolina opens play against East Carolina (7-4), who is coming off a win over Coppin State.

There are six teams in the inaugural Greenville Classic: South Carolina, East Carolina, Clemson, Furman, Richmond, and SF Austin State. The Gamecocks have already defeated Clemson but fell to Furman in the Charleston Classic.

How To Watch East Carolina @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, December 17th, 2022.

Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Game time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET TV: SECN+/ESPN+

SECN+/ESPN+ Stadium: Ben Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)

Ben Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.