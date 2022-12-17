Skip to main content

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. East Carolina

South Carolina gears up for the Greenville Classic, another tournament that gives them an opportunity to right the ship.

Things went sideways for South Carolina against UAB. While the Blazers will likely make the NCAA tournament behind the dynamic play of guard Jordan Walker, the Gamecocks must blame themselves for the outcome.

UAB dictated the tempo and rhythm of the game for its entirety. Walker got to his spots easily, and the ball was constantly rotating. Meanwhile, South Carolina went minutes without scoring or even getting a clean look at the basket.

The Greenville Classic will allow them an opportunity to put distance between themselves and their dismal showing. Carolina opens play against East Carolina (7-4), who is coming off a win over Coppin State.

There are six teams in the inaugural Greenville Classic: South Carolina, East Carolina, Clemson, Furman, Richmond, and SF Austin State. The Gamecocks have already defeated Clemson but fell to Furman in the Charleston Classic.

How To Watch East Carolina @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
  • Game time: 2:00 pm ET
  • TV: SECN+/ESPN+
  • Stadium: Ben Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19609257
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. East Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Mazeo Bennett
Recruiting

LOOK: Mazeo Bennett Visits Columbia

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19506951
Recruiting

Massive Recruiting Weekend For South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
Judge Collier
Recruiting

Judge Collier Ready To Prove He Can "Compete With The Top Competition"

By Evan Crowell
CJ Adams
Recruiting

CJ Adams Is The Prototype X-Receiver

By Evan Crowell
IMG-0183
Baseball

Will Sanders Receives First-Round Grade

By Christian Dart
USATSI_19203265
Football

Observations From South Carolina's First Bowl Practice

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19609249
Basketball

UAB Sets Back South Carolina Once Again

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19617669
Football

Portal Spotlight: Trey Knox

By Andrew Lyon