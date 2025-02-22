How to Watch: South Carolina vs. Texas
The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-16) look to secure their first SEC win of the season as they take on the Texas Longhorns (16-10) at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN’s SEC Network.
Game Details
- Matchup: South Carolina (10-16) vs. Texas (16-10)
- Date: Tonight
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
- TV: SEC Network
- Tickets: Prices start at $4 (available via official ticket vendors)
Key Players to Watch
South Carolina
- Collin Murray-Boyles (F, So.) – A projected lottery pick, averaging 15.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 2.4 APG while shooting 57.3% from the field.
- Jamarii Thomas (G, Sr.) – The team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 13.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 3.2 APG. He’s coming off a 23-point performance in a loss to LSU.
Texas
- Tre Johnson (G, Fr.) – One of the top scorers in the nation, ranking 15th in points per game (19.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.6 APG, 43.8% FG). He’s fresh off a 32-point, 9-rebound performance in a win over No. 15 Kentucky.
- Arthur Kaluma (F, Sr.) – A well-known transfer from Creighton, averaging 12.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 2.0 APG.
Game Outlook
The Gamecocks are still searching for their first SEC win, while Texas enters the matchup with momentum after a huge victory over a ranked Kentucky team. ESPN Analytics gives Texas a 67.1% chance to win, but South Carolina will look to pull off the upset at home.
