How To Watch: South Carolina At Vanderbilt

GG Jackson and the South Carolina Gamecocks open SEC play on the road later tonight when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for their first conference matchup of the season, as they're set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday night. Both squads are looking to extend their recent winning streak to three games, which would make it the first streak of its kind this season for either team.

The Gamecocks are led by freshman sensation GG Jackson, who's coming off arguably his best performance so far in his young college career, as he scored a career-high 24 points off nine made shots against Eastern Michigan. The trio of GG Jackson, Hayden Brown, and Meechie Johnson, who are widely perceived as the most impactful players on the team, will have their hands full with Vanderbilt's balanced offensive attack, as the Commodores have six players who average at least 7.2 points per game.

The Gamecocks are looking to earn just their second road victory so far this season.

How to Watch South Carolina at Vanderbilt

  • Gameday: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

