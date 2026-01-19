South Carolina Adds Former UCF TE Max Drag Out of the Transfer Portal
South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, former Appalachian State and UCF tight end Max Drag helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.
Rated as a three-star in the 2023 class, Drag spent the first two seasons of his college career with Appalachian State before spending 2025 with UCF. He appeared in 23 games, making two starts, in his career catching 4 passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.
His lone touchdown came with App State in 2024 where he helped the Mountaineers secure a win over Old Dominion. The catch was Drag's first career reception with less than 3:00 remaining in regulation. He scored from 11-yards out helping his team take a 28-20 victory.
Offensive Firepower Incoming
South Carolina has added a number of players to help an offensive unit that struggled in 2025. Along with the additions of Kendal Briles (OC/QB), Stan Drayton (RBs/Assistant HC - Offense), and Randy Clements (OL), the Gamecocks made it a priority to land players at tight end, wide receiver, offensive line, and running back. Four rooms that needed major upgrades heading into next season.
Drag joins the following players looking to get the Gamecocks' offense back to a playoff contending level.
- wide receiver Jayden Gibson
- wide receiver Charly Mullaly
- wide receiver Nitro Tuggle
- running back Sam Dixon
- running back Christian Clark
- running back Jabree Coleman
- interior offensive lineman Dayne Arnett
- interior offensive lineman Hank Purvis
- interior offensive lineman Carter Miller
- offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak
- offensive tackle Seth Smith
- offensive lineman Emmanuel Poku
With Briles calling plays and improved depth at multiple positions, South Carolina could see major improvements on the offensive side of the ball next season.
