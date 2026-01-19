UCF Wideout DJ Black Returns to South Carolina for Final Year of Eligibility

South Carolina continues to focus on roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, former Gamecock and UCF wide receiver DJ Black helps to address the team's need out wide. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

This is the second transfer portal addition from UCF in 24 hours as tight end Max Drag committed to the Gamecocks on Sunday evening. South Carolina fans will likely remember DJ Black's name as he began his college career back in 2022. Black was a true freshman walk on four seasons ago. The 6-foot-1 and 195 pound freshman did not appear in a game that season and earned a redshirt.

Following his freshman season, Black would transfer to Limestone where he spent the next two years of his career. While with the Saints, he appeared in 21 games , making 11 starts. Black caught 49 passes for 1,164 yards and 14 touchdowns. His best game came against Barton where he had a career-high 153 receiving yards.

After Limestone, Black spent the 2025 season with UCF. He appeared in 12 games, making 11 starts for the Golden Knights. In his first season playing at the FBS level, Black hauled in 22 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

Coming back to South Carolina, he will have one more season of eligibility. He will bring a big body and speed to the Gamecocks' wide receiver room. Black joins a number of transfer portal additions on the offensive side of the ball looking to return to playoff form in 2026.

