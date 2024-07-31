It's Personal For South Carolina MBB This Year
In an interview Wednesday, freshman guard, Cameron Scott told WACH FOX sports reporter Amanda Poole, "you're playing for a whole state", when asked about the team being made up of over 50 percent South Carolina natives. The Gamecocks will strive to build on the momentum fostered last season by a team that upsetting SEC blue bloods, Kentucky and Tennessee earning a bid to March Madness.
Players From South Carolina
Jacobi Wright G Sr.
Zachary Davis G Jr.
Jordan Butler F So. (Missouri Transfer)
Weston COggeshall G Fr.
Nick Pringle F Grad Student (Alabama Transfer)
Arden Conyers Redshirt Fr.
Cameron Scott G Fr.
Collin Murrary-Boyles F So.
Though they lost in the first round, last season should be viewed as things to come for Coach Lamont Paris. Heading into his third year he's going to have expectations on im for the first time in his tenure. Recruiting his state very well and making it an us against the rest mentality is a mantra that bowed well for this team for teams to come. If you notice Coach Paris is not a rah rah coach he's more of a never get to high never get to low and were going to build on team of hard work and buying into a system.
Loosing last year's leading scorer Meechie Johnson who has returned back to Ohio State, will be missed but Lexington, SC native Scott will fill his shoes nicely. Cam is an elite guard who understands the maginitude of the moment this prgram is in; by attracting GG Jackson, himself and now Eli Elllis who has been a hard commit for some time now. Continued success so could position the Gamecocks favorably in the evolving landscape of SEC basketball.”
In the same interview with Poole, the right hander also relayed, "its beautiful to follow behind great footsteps". Scott is now the fourth four-star player to remain home to play for the Gamecocks.