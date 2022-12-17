LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. East Carolina

The Greenville Classic comes at an opportune time for South Carolina. Head coach Lamont Paris and company look to put the UAB game behind them, where essentially nothing went their way.

UAB dictated the tempo and rhythm of the game for its entirety. Walker got to his spots easily, and the ball was constantly rotating. Meanwhile, South Carolina went minutes without scoring or even getting a clean look at the basket.

However, they now turn their focus towards East Carolina (7-4). The Gamecocks opened as a slim favorite on several major sports books, and they desperately need a win to add some wind to their sails.

There are six teams in the inaugural Greenville Classic: South Carolina, East Carolina, Clemson, Furman, Richmond, and SF Austin State. The Gamecocks have already defeated Clemson but fell to Furman in the Charleston Classic.

How To Watch East Carolina @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, December 17th, 2022.

Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Game time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET TV: SECN+/ESPN+

SECN+/ESPN+ Stadium: Ben Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)

Ben Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.