LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Presbyterian

South Carolina's basketball team looks to continue building momentum as they charge toward the difficult portion of their schedule.

Head coach Lamont Paris knows what his team is. He continues to preach that this group will gel at the right time and that they are in the acclimation stage before they enter conference play.

They have had some issues on the offensive end this year, highlighted in the Charleston Classic. However, they righted the ship against Georgetown and pulled out a win.

While the Hoyas aren't having a fantastic season, they field a solid program that typically does good things. Winning in that environment was big for South Carolina, which now turns its attention toward Presbyterian.

Stacking wins remains the focus for a group that must take things one day at a time. They are one of the weakest squads in the SEC, but they have some time to correct those issues before reaching conference play.

Gamecocks Digest will provide readers with live updates from the afternoon action as the Gamecocks look to begin a winning streak.

How To Watch Presbyterian @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Sunday, December 11th, 2022.
  • Game time: 6:00 pm ET
  • TV: SECN+ / ESPN+
  • Stadium: Capital One Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)
